Weekend link dump for September 7

“This isn’t a debate about vaccine safety— researchers take that seriously and study it continuously. This is a coordinated campaign to undermine evidence-based medicine itself. When the nation’s top health official calls for retracting peer-reviewed research (a recent Danish study that assessed data from 1.2 million children) based on misrepresentations of scientific methodology, we’ve moved beyond normal scientific discourse into dangerous territory.”

“What Your Go-To Drink Order Says About You, According to Servers”.

“If more men behaved like Kelce, conservatives might have already found the solution to the marriage and fertility crises they worry about.”

“His argument is not with the 1619 Project or with Ibram X. Kendi or with whichever other Black academic white “centrist” posers are fretting about this week. His argument is with Calvin and Augustine and Paul.”

“A university professor has set her team’s research on the plight of Florida’s declining oyster population to music, aiming to inform a receptive new audience about the “catastrophic” scale of the crisis.”

“Even Super Rich Lamborghini Buyers Are Getting Scared Off By The Tariffs A Lot Of Them Probably Voted For”.

A brief history of Dippin’ Dots, which I would have sworn had been the “Ice Cream of the Future” since at least the 70s, but apparently just since 1988. And after the usual kinds of corporate foibles, they’ve diversified into various non-ice cream ventures.

A well-deserved award for the Benedictine Sisters of Erie, who did not take any crap from a 2024 election denier.

RIP, Randy “Duke” Cunningham, disgraced former Congressman and the inspiration for TPM’s Golden Duke awards.

“Meta has appropriated the names and likenesses of celebrities – including Taylor Swift, Scarlett Johansson, Anne Hathaway and Selena Gomez – to create dozens of flirty social-media chatbots without their permission, Reuters has found. While many were created by users with a Meta tool for building chatbots, Reuters discovered that a Meta employee had produced at least three, including two Taylor Swift “parody” bots.”

RIP, Graham Greene, trailblazing Canadian First Nations actor who was nominated for an Oscar for Dances with Wolves.

“Everything is on fire, and now I can’t even buy yarn.”

“But in a world in which the word “justice” was the term corrupted by the otherworldly abstraction white Christianity requires to accommodate injustice, perhaps the term “righteousness” would be spared that corruption. Maybe in that world, what we call “injustice” would be called “unrighteousness.” Maybe the President Grant of that world would create the Department of Righteousness to beat back the Klan and enforce the Reconstruction Amendments.”

Let them fight.

“The cruel and contemptuous, in government and out of it, will tell you that poverty is about the choices you make, and I am here to tell you, from experience, that far more than that, it is about the choices we make. We have chosen, in the aggregate, to make things difficult, well beyond that ability of most individuals in poverty to make useful choices, or to make those choices stick without luck or other outside intervention.”

“DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Seems To Have A Poorly Hidden Secret Facebook Page“.

RIP, George Raveling, Hall of Fame basketball coach and Nike executive who signed Michael Jordan to an endorsement contract.

RIP, Giorgio Armani, iconic fashion designer.

“What can they do? They could demand revision of the laws Trump is currently using to invade states with the US military (the National Guard is the US military). They could insist on binding guarantees against further rescissions. They could insist that Trump follow the Constitution and get Congress’s approval for his tariff regime. That’s absolutely what the Constitution requires and, again, it’s also extremely good politics. They could seek to enforce these points by insisting on backing only short-term continuing resolutions.”

“So while it’s possible that Swift’s engagement is just one more thread in her meticulously woven tapestry of faux heterosexuality, Gaylors should take comfort in the knowledge that she may just be a bisexual woman doing what bisexual women often do: marrying a man.”

“Melania Trump is now pimping AI like it’s her job”.

Baseball at all levels is so analytically optimized that public displays of AI usage are truly nothing more than stunts. But hey, they got a news story and I linked to it, so give them the W.

RIP, Davey Johnson, former All Star second baseman and manager who once his 43 home runs as a teammate of Henry Aaron, and won three World Series as player and manager. He was also a math major at Trinity University, my alma mater.

“Is This The Hidden Part of the Trump-Epstein Drama?”

RIP, Ken Dryden, Hall of Fame goaltender who helped the Montreal Canadiens win six Stanley Cup titles in the 1970s, later a member of Canada’s Parliament and a Minister of Social Development.

