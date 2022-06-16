Texas blog roundup for the week of June 13

The Texas Progressive Alliance is watching what the January 6 committee does with great interest as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looked at how location data can and probably will be used to enforce abortion bans.

SocraticGadfly jumps outside of politics to offer some thoughts on the future of DSLR cameras.

===================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Juanita guffaws at the revelations about “True the Vote” grifter Catherine Engelbrecht.

Texas Monthly takes a closer look at the Alex Jones legal saga.

Steve Vladeck reminds us that many of Trump’s co-conspirators in his attempt to overthrow the government remain themselves in the government.

John Coby connects a former Republican candidate for State Senate to the insurrection.

The Dallas Observer would like for Buc-ee’s to stop selling gun-themed T-shirts.

The Houston Press previews the Dusty Hill estate sale.

Related Posts: