July 2022 campaign finance reports: Congress

The runoffs are now over, and we’re fully into the fall election season. As before, I’ve consolidated this list down to the elections of interest, which means I’ve dropped CD30 as it was a primary-only affair. I’m also dropping CD10 and CD22, because while those are districts that are of interest to me, neither Linda Nuno nor Jamie Jordan has managed to file a report so far, and so I just can’t be bothered. Better candidates next time, please. The October 2021 reports are here, the July 2021 reports are here, the January 2022 reports are here, the April 2022 reports are here, and you can get the links to the previous cycle’s reports from there.

Dan Crenshaw – CD02

Robin Fulford – CD02

Keith Self – CD03

Sandeep Srivastava – CD03

Michelle Vallejo – CD15

Monica de la Cruz – CD15

Chip Roy – CD21

Claudia Zapata – CD21

Tony Gonzales – CD23

John Lira – CD23

Beth Van Duyne – CD24

Jan McDowell – CD24

Henry Cuellar – CD28

Cassandra Garcia – CD28

Vicente Gonzalez – CD34

Mayra Flores – CD34

Wesley Hunt – CD38

Duncan Klussman – CD38

Dist Name Raised Spent Loans On Hand ============================================================ 02 Crenshaw 14,140,850 13,216,975 0 2,776,589 02 Fulford 109,995 100,957 15,595 9,038 03 Self 314,699 240,821 0 73,877 03 Srivastava 160,121 141,656 65,000 18,464 15 Vallejo 699,131 540,643 100,000 158,488 15 De la Cruz 2,914,515 2,366,992 0 555,028 21 Roy 1,757,556 1,047,612 0 1,173,526 21 Zapata 77,500 68,918 0 8,581 23 Gonzales 3,346,655 2,054,016 0 1,323,998 23 Lira 486,541 395,459 0 91,081 24 Van Duyne 3,022,405 1,366,847 0 1,723,967 24 McDowell 44,677 27,975 3,843 16,701 28 Cuellar 3,351,820 4,664,602 0 237,690 28 Garcia 695,640 470,707 0 224,932 34 Gonzalez 2,251,211 2,201,071 0 1,420,633 34 Flores 1,765,515 1,651,532 0 113,983 38 Hunt 4,238,227 2,390,809 0 2,071,360 38 Klussman 180,323 145,198 7,000 35,125

I get kind of a 2012 vibe from looking at these numbers. Dems raised big money in two races – the eternal target of CD23, and the open seat CD14 which only drew interest because former Congressman Nick Lampson made a run at it – and decent money in CD27, a former Dem district lost in the 2010 debacle that was made more Republican in redistricting. No Dem candidate in a red district approached raising as much as $100K for the entire cycle outside of those three; I remarked on that multiple times in 2018 as Dem candidates were shattering records left and right.

It’s a little less bleak this time, but the shape is similar. CD15 is the new CD23, though for this cycle at least it’s still a Dem hold and not a flip. CD23 is redder than before though still closer to 50-50 than any other district, with a stronger Republican incumbent; Quico Canseco was a typical “dog that caught the car” in 2010, and that surely helped Pete Gallego in his quest to win it back. John Lira is not in Gallego’s fundraising neighborhood, but he might approach a million bucks before it’s all said and done. Duncan Klussman, Sandeep Srivastava, and Robin Fulford have all topped $100K already, with Claudia Zapata likely to get there. That’s a symbolic figure more than an impactful one, but given how bleak things were in 2012 we can at least reset some expectations. I have hope that the districts I’ve quit following will rejoin the conversation in future cycles. As for Jan McDowell in CD24, at least some things never change.

The top Democratic fundraiser in a district that ought to be competitive this fall was Jessica Cisneros, who raised over $6.5 million in her ultimately losing race against Henry Cuellar. Cisneros complained loudly and at length about Dem leadership supporting the incumbent in this race. I get that and I will not offer any defenses of Cuellar, but I will note that the lack of support she got on that front did little to hinder her ability to raise money. I’m pretty sure we’ve not heard the last of her. She did succeed in wiping out Cuellar’s cash on hand advantage over Cassy Garcia, but I assume Cuellar will reopen that gap this quarter.

Along those lines, that special election in CD34 certainly helped Mayra Flores rake it in, though Vicente Gonzalez still has a large lead in cash on hand. Flores has a lot more visibility now, but she’s running in a different CD34 in November, one that was drawn to be a lot friendlier to Dems. We’ll see if she has a big Q3 or if she comes back to earth in that reality.

On the Republican side, I still have no idea what’s going on with Keith Self. How is it he hasn’t raised more than $314K at this point, having had all of Q2 to himself as the nominee in CD03? It’s a mystery to me. Unlikely to matter much, as he should easily win this year, but it will get harder for him in this blue-trending district. Mostly, I just don’t understand why he’s lagging his peers. Not complaining, you understand, just puzzling.

I’m working on posts for the other finance reports of interest. Let me know what you think.

