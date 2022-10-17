Interview with Rochelle Garza

You are probably well acquainted with the current Attorney General of Texas. My goal here is to help acquaint you with the person who should be the next Attorney General of Texas, Rochelle Garza. A Brownsville native and fifth-generation Texan, Garza got her law degree at UH and made a name for herself in 2018 by fighting for reproductive rights for immigrant teens in detention and winning her case against the Trump administration at the Supreme Court. She has been a staff attorney for the ACLU and is now a managing partner at her own firm. She has served on the board of Jane’s Due Process, the State Bar of Texas’ Laws Relating to Immigration and Nationality Committee, and the Cameron County Bar Association. I don’t really have to tell you that she’s a far better person than the incumbent is, do I? We get into all of the reasons why she would also be a far better Attorney General in the interview:

