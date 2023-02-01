January 2023 campaign finance reports: Harris County

Previously: City of Houston

January 2022 reports are here, July 2022 reports are here. I did not get around to doing the 30-day and 8-day reports from 2022, so what you see here in these reports is not contiguous for those who were on last November’s ballot.

Lina Hidalgo, County Judge

Rodney Ellis, County Commissioner, Precinct 1

Adrian Garcia, County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Tom Ramsey, County Commissioner, Precinct 3

Lesley Briones, County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Kim Ogg, District Attorney

Christian Menefee, Harris County Attorney

Ed Gonzalez, Sheriff

Joe Danna, Sheriff

Ann Harris Bennett, Tax Assessor

Alan Rosen, Constable Precinct 1

Jerry Garcia, Constable Precinct 2

Sherman Eagleton, Constable Precinct 3

Mark Herman, Constable Precinct 4

Ted Heap, Constable Precinct 5

Sylvia Trevino, Constable Precinct 6

Phil Sandlin, Constable Precinct 8

Teneshia Hudspeth, County Clerk

Marilyn Burgess, District Clerk

Carla Wyatt, County Treasurer

Alexandra Mealer, County Judge

Jack Cagle (SPAC), County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Steve Radack

Name Raised Spent Loans On Hand ====================================================== Hidalgo 612,111 1,095,479 101,400 36,568 Ellis 40,800 443,116 0 3,543,358 Garcia, A 175,027 340,089 0 291,697 Ramsey 550,625 149,433 0 944,935 Briones 819,495 331,782 0 667,234 Ogg 161,659 19,356 48,489 242,159 Menefee 36,826 30,700 0 193,291 Gonzalez 0 4,032 0 9,258 Danna 1,983 19,814 18,452 982 Bennett 0 1,022 0 14,527 Rosen 717,202 84,691 0 1,322,398 Garcia 33,177 8,498 0 54,177 Eagleton 51,665 23,158 119,650 59,159 Herman 0 96,574 0 518,009 Heap 0 69,735 18,880 68,808 Trevino 3,150 4,270 0 26,871 Sandlin 38,580 28,502 0 79,998 Hudspeth 4,660 22,009 0 9,952 Burgess 940 14,710 5,207 5,403 Wyatt 1,950 2,110 0 2,258 Mealer 356,684 621,482 0 188,512 Cagle 64,225 186,970 0 5,056 Radack 0 71,246 0 794,652

I included Mealer and Cagle for post-election inclusion mostly out of curiosity. Jack Morman did not have a report filed or I’d have included him as well. Cagle’s July report showed over a million bucks on hand. Life comes at you fast. (Except for Steve Radack, who still has a nice chunk of change in his account.) On the other side of that, you can see that Judge Hidalgo left it all on the field. She’ll have plenty of time to build that treasury back up; she did a pretty good job of that this cycle, so I’d expect to see her total tick up in short order. I didn’t look closely at new Commissioner Briones’ report, but I’d bet a nice lunch that a substantial chunk of her cash arrived after the election. It’s good to be a Commissioner.

I don’t think I’ve seen reports for District Attorney on the county election site before. DA is technically a state office – for smaller counties, the DA can cover several of them at once – so I’d normally expect to see them on the Texas Ethics Commission site. Not that I’m complaining. I figure it’s just a matter of time before incumbent DA draws a primary challenger or two, so we’ll want to keep an eye on her fundraising totals. Nothing else of great interest in this group – I’d expect both Ed Gonzalez and Christian Menefee to start posting bigger numbers soon. As for Joe Danna, is there ever a time when he isn’t running for Sheriff?

I don’t know if we will get Constable/JP redistricting, but there are always some interesting primary contests here, and even with the same maps we could have interesting November races in Precincts 4 and 5. Along those lines, I note two potential future Constable candidates: Don Dinh, a Deputy Constable in Precinct 1 since 2020 who was for 24 years before that a sergeant in the Fort Bend County Precinct 2 Constable’s office, filed a designation of treasurer to run for Constable in Precinct 5. I’m going to guess he’d run as a Democrat, but I can’t say for sure at this time. A William Wagner, about whom I could find nothing, filed the same for Constable in Precinct 7. He would almost surely run as a Dem in this heavily Democratic precinct.

Oh, and the second place where there might be a Democratic primary fight worth watching is in Precinct 1. Alan Rosen had his eye on the Sheriff’s office back when Ed Gonzalez was a nominee for head of ICE, but that’s off the table now. He may or may not seek to run for something else – do remember that the minute he says something to that effect he’ll have to resign, so all we would have before then is speculation – but either way I won’t be surprised to see some competition for the Precinct 1 slot. One of his top staffers ran against Judge Hidalgo in the 2022 Dem primary, and I imagine there will be some kind of response to that. That would not be a cheap race as things stand now, as you can see.

Not much else to say at this time for 2024, but I will note that at least some of the Democratic judges whose election is being challenged by a sore loser are raising funds for their legal defense. If you have a favorite or two among them and a few bucks to spare, I’m sure they’d appreciate a contribution.

