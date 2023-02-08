January 2023 campaign finance reports: HISD

Previously: City of Houston, Harris County.

While I did July reports for Harris County and the city of Houston, I last rounded up HISD finance reports a year ago. As with the city it is now election season, so let’s see where the incumbents are.

Elizabeth Santos – Dist I

Kathy Blueford-Daniels – Dist II

Dani Hernandez – Dist III

Patricia Allen – Dist IV

Sue Deigaard – Dist V

Kendall Baker – Dist VI

Bridget Wade – Dist VII

Judith Cruz – Dist VIII

Myrna Guidry – Dist IX

Dist Candidate Raised Spent Loan On Hand ========================================================== I Santos 0 434 0 2,174 II B-Daniels 1,000 912 2,000 2,036 III Hernandez 0 16 0 2,165 IV Allen 0 0 0 0 V Deigaard 0 1,777 0 2,084 VI Baker 0 281 0 140 VII Wade 2,200 3,422 8,500 1,138 VIII Cruz 0 0 0 1,146 IX Guidry 350 500 4,500 350

The Trustees who will be on the ballot if they run again are Blueford-Daniels, Hernandez, Allen, and Cruz. If anyone who is not an incumbent filed a report, HISD doesn’t have it available where I could find it. They will at some point have a “Trustee Election 2023” landing page where non-Trustee finance reports and financial disclosures can be found, but not yet. You can find these reports (and past reports) on each individual Trustee’s page. As you can see, no one did much in the last six months of 2022, so we start out with coffers mostly empty. How busy we get after that will depend on who else files, and that little unresolved matter with the TEA. Until then, that’s all we got. I’ll wrap up with HCC reports next.

