Off the Kuff Rotating Header Image

Special election for Slaton’s seat set

Jun 3rd, 2023
by Charles Kuffner.

As expected.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that Nov. 7 will be the date of a special election to fill the seat of disgraced former state Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City.

The House voted to expel Slaton less than a month ago after an internal investigation found he had sex with a 19-year-old aide after getting her drunk.

The candidate filing deadline for the special election is Sept. 6, with early voting to start Oct. 23.

Nov. 7 is already the date of local elections across Texas, including the Houston mayoral contest.

The seat in House District 2 is solidly Republican and covers three rural counties in Northeast Texas.

As the story notes, there are five Republicans who have announced their intent to run. I doubt any Democrats will run, and it’s not hard to understand why – this is a very deep red district. The best you can hope for is someone whose soul hasn’t been completely eaten by wraiths, and that’s assuming they had a soul to begin with. Being a better person than Bryan Slaton is a low bar to clear, low enough that just clearing it doesn’t mean anything.

Related Posts:

Posted in: Election 2023.
Tagged: · · · · · · ·

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *