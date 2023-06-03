Special election for Slaton’s seat set

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that Nov. 7 will be the date of a special election to fill the seat of disgraced former state Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City.
The House voted to expel Slaton less than a month ago after an internal investigation found he had sex with a 19-year-old aide after getting her drunk.
The candidate filing deadline for the special election is Sept. 6, with early voting to start Oct. 23.
Nov. 7 is already the date of local elections across Texas, including the Houston mayoral contest.
The seat in House District 2 is solidly Republican and covers three rural counties in Northeast Texas.
As the story notes, there are five Republicans who have announced their intent to run. I doubt any Democrats will run, and it’s not hard to understand why – this is a very deep red district. The best you can hope for is someone whose soul hasn’t been completely eaten by wraiths, and that’s assuming they had a soul to begin with. Being a better person than Bryan Slaton is a low bar to clear, low enough that just clearing it doesn’t mean anything.