City passes Mayor Turner’s final budget

Houston city staff will see pay raises, money will go toward sidewalk repairs and residents won’t have to maintain their own drainage ditches anymore. All are part of the $6.2 billion budget that passed through Houston City Council with just two no votes Wednesday.
The council voted, 15-2, to approve Mayor Sylvester Turner’s final spending plan, which features the largest net savings in decades. The budget includes previously announced pay raises for all city employees, a drastic increase in tax dollars for Houston’s streets and drainage program, and a plan to revive a long-discarded program for staff to proactively clean and maintain open ditches across neighborhoods.
At-Large councilmembers Mike Knox and Michael Kubosh voted against the budget. Knox, who has consistently voted no to the past seven budget proposals, said there needs to be a larger reform to ensure Houston’s finances are structurally sound. Kubosh voiced concerns about the uncertain impact of state bills on the city’s financial position.
Turner, on the other hand, said this is the strongest budget his administration has adopted in his eight-year tenure. The city’s savings are set to rise to $405 million, surpassing the legally required level by approximately $220 million. The mayor said the high fund balance will set a strong foundation for the next administration after he leaves office early next year.
“Any mayor that comes in has got to deal with the challenges that come before you. For me, I’ve had to deal with unfunded pension liabilities that had not been addressed in 20-something years … and a $160 million budget deficit,” Turner said. “There are a lot of good things in this budget. It not only factors in fiscal year ’24, but it also provides an additional cushion for the next mayor and City Council as they deal with fiscal year ’25.”
Overall, the city’s $3.3 billion taxpayer-funded general fund, which covers core services, will see a 7.7 percent increase from the previous budget. Most of the additional spending will go toward already announced pay hikes for city workers — 6 percent for firefighters as a part of the three-year, 18 percent increase and 3 percent for police officers and municipal workers. In line with previous years, police, at $1 billion, and fire, at $593 million, make up about half the operating budget.
The new budget is set to draw another $160 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, a funding source that the city has relied heavily for the past three years to avoid what Turner said would be “significant” service cuts and layoffs. As federal dollars are set to dry up, officials have forecast deficits between $114 million and $268 million during the next mayor’s first term.
In an op-ed this week, City Controller Chris Brown expressed concern about Houston’s practice of using nonrecurring federal funds to fill its structural deficit, equating it to a homeowner selling furniture to pay the mortgage. He further cautioned that the recent increase in sales tax revenue may not last, as inflation could reduce residents’ discretionary spending.
“No one administration or City Council is to blame for these challenges, but they do require our attention,” Brown said. “We must prepare for the fiscal cliff looming on the horizon.”
Turner said many of Brown’s previous forecasts have not come to pass and tackling future financial hurdles is a task for the next mayor.
“There are some issues that are on the horizon and whoever’s going to be coming forth will have to deal with them, but if you’re a good manager with a good team, you ought to be able to address them,” Turner said.
See here for the background. We’ll be hearing from the avalanche of Mayoral candidates what they think about the city’s budget situation soon enough, since it will be theirs to deal with beginning next year. I’m a big fan of fixing and upgrading sidewalks, and of maintaining drainage ditches, so those things look good to me in this budget. We need to attack the 2004 revenue cap, we need to implement a trash fee to ensure proper and stable solid waste management services, and we need to work on electing a better state government that sees its mission as helping cities thrive rather than try to strangle them. I very much hope that in eight years’ time we’ll have made some real progress on those things.
Well, I’d rather Mayor Turner / City of Houston use that ARPA money to help fund core city services rather than just giving it away like Harris County often does. To name a few, Harris County Commissioners Court recently gave away $20.5 million (free income – “Uplift Harris” program), $26 million (free childcare), and $7 million (free legal services for undocumented migrants and renters).
In a couple of months, after all these county giveaways, Judge Hidalgo is going to tell us she needs to raise our Harris County property taxes because there just isn’t enough money left to fund essential county services (e.g. our hospitals, courts, police, jail, infrastructure, flood control, roads). This will be despite record high Harris County government revenue due to higher property appraisals. As a local taxpayer, I wish our elected officials would focus more on our core needs instead of their welfare giveaway “investments” (their usual euphemism for more wasteful spending).
The Early REACH program approved by Harris County Commissioners in 2022 is $26 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act given to the county by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible families must live in the county, have children under four years old, and demonstrate financial need.
Despite clashes between the body during discussion, Harris County Commissioners approved a guaranteed income pilot program that will provide selected low-income families and individuals living below the poverty line $500 a month for up to 18 months. The multi-million dollar program named “Uplift Harris” totals around $20.5 million from federal funding in the American Rescue Plan Act operated by the Harris County Public Health Department.
Tuesday’s vote makes Harris County the first county in the state to adopt a guaranteed income program. A number of Texas cities, including Austin and San Antonio, have already adopted similar income initiatives.
Never underestimate the ability of the fascist party members to throw in the “Undocumented.”
What percentage of the people get legal aid are undocumented, Greg? If any?
I would suggest you expand your reading habits.
Should they tell the federal government no thanks take your money back?
Manny, ARPA money can be used to cover all COVID expenditures and/or to offset the negative economic impacts of COVID. Harris County could use its’ ARPA funds on our impacted hospitals, court operations, county jail, first responders, buy new vehicles/ambulances, improve our infrastructure (e.g. water, sewer, broadband), etc. The City of Houston is using a large portion of their ARPA funds to cover some of their core budget needs. Harris County doesn’t have to just give that ARPA money away.
As far as the $20.5 million dollar “Uplift Harris” pilot program, it will reportedly give 1,500 households $500 a month for 18 months (no strings attached). According to my math, only $13.5 million of the $20.5 million is being given away (1,500 X $500 X 18 = $13.5 million). I heard the other $7 million dollars is going to be used to cover “administrative costs”. If true, that’s crazy. So, it’s going to cost us $7 million dollars to give away $13.5 million? Geez.
As far as using the word “undocumented”, I think that is actually the correct terminology (Judge Hidalgo referenced them as the “undocumented community” – see Newsweek article link below). Instead of undocumented immigrants, Republicans usually refer to them as “illegal aliens”.
So, how much has Harris County taxpayers spent on providing free legal services to undocumented immigrants? Through the Immigrant Legal Services Fund set up by Judge Hidalgo, Harris County has spent at least $2.5 million dollars to provide free legal services to immigrants facing deportation (see link below). If all those folks were properly documented, they probably wouldn’t be facing deportation.
Anyway, if Commissioners Court intends to raise our property taxes later this year, they shouldn’t be giving away our ARPA funds. That money should instead be used to help balance our county budget.
https://www.newsweek.com/undocumented-immigrants-might-get-500-monthly-payments-texas-1805168
https://www.ilrc.org/houston-leads-coalition-celebrates-2m-immigration-legal-services-fund-low-income-harris-county
I guess the folks at Newsweek.com (who posted the below story) and Lina Hidalgo can be considered fascists then…
“Some undocumented immigrants in Texas could see monthly checks of $500 for a year and a half as part of a new county program aimed at assisting families living in poverty.
On Tuesday, a pilot program offering monthly cash payments to low-income residents in Harris County, which includes Houston, passed with a 4-1 vote. The universal basic income program, also known as the Uplift Harris program, allocates $20.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to 1,400 to 1,600 families who would receive $500 per month for 18 months.
During the vote, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, an advocate for the program, said the payments would go to residents of the “10 poorest neighborhoods” in the county, including people in “the undocumented community.”
“Can the undocumented community apply? If the county attorney says they can, they will. If the county attorney says they can’t, they won’t. What I was told is they can,” Hidalgo said, adding that participants would not be limited regarding what the money could be spent on.