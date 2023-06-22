Texas blog roundup for the week of June 19

The Texas Progressive Alliance keeps all of its top secret document boxes in the master suite for ease of access, not the guest bathroom, which is how it can bring you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff has still more Paxton impeachment news.

Upon his death, SocraticGadfly warned against reading too much into the life and actions of Ted Kaczynski.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Texas Monthly brings its biennial Best and Worst Legislators list.

Evil MoPac reveals what Austin politicians look like they do for a living.

The Eyewall tries to make sense of the major Gulf hurricane activity since 2017.

Your Local Epidemiologist does not like the cuts to public health that resulted from the debt ceiling hostage negotiations.

The Houston Democracy Project provided an update on the Republican lawsuit to overturn numerous Harris County elections in 2022.

