Texas blog roundup for the week of June 26

The Texas Progressive Alliance hopes everyone had as good a Pride month as was possible as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looks at the rules adopted by the Senate to govern the Paxton impeachment trial.

SocraticGadfly goes to his second blog and looks at the barely contained, if that, issue of fascism in the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

El Paso Matters talks to local health experts about the effect of the Dobbs ruling, one year later.

Your Local Epidemiologist looks at the same ruling through a scientific lens.

Jef Rouner sees a big Republican-induced brain drain coming.

Therese Odell rages about the obliteration of Turner Classic Movies.

Equality Texas offered tips to celebrate Pride safely.

Trans activist Kai Shappley and her family were forced to relocate from Texas for their safety in the wake of the Lege’s anti-trans crusade. She and her mom were featured on the Positively Dreadful podcast to talk about their current situation.

