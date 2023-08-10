Texas blog roundup for the week of August 7

The Texas Progressive Alliance has begun its Unindicted Co-Conspirator Watch as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff has more Paxton impeachment news for you, as well as the news of his first day in court on those securities fraud charges from 2015.

SocraticGadfly wonders how, if god can’t stop school shootings, how will these guys (aka school campus religious counselors, going beyond “resource” officers and “guardians.”)?

Dos Centavos reminds us that while COVID-19 is still here, so is long COVID, as the Biden administration opens up a research office to combat symptoms.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project posted that Houston City Council At-Large 2 candidate Obes Nwabara has made protection of democracy a leading focus of his campaign. This is just what the Houston Democracy Project is asking candidates to do.

========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Reform Austin looks at the next chapter for Mothers Against Greg Abbott.

The Current reads the latest report on “maternity deserts” in Texas.

Medha Palnati says that America’s God complex is killing God’s children at the border.

The Texas Signal gets into the conservative support for Democratic State Rep. Shawn Thierry.

In The Pink Texas talks about speaking softly.

