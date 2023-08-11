Dispatches from Dallas, August 11 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, two big local stories: an update on the Dallas ransomware saga and a nationally-breaking saga about a federal judge’s ruling against Southwest Airlines. Also: updates on Clarence Thomas, Houston-Dallas high-speed rail (it’s not dead yet, friends); Dallas city budget; various climate change issues in Texas; ongoing problems at the jail in Fort Worth; the DMA has an architect for its expansion; and get your mouth and your arteries ready for the State Fair’s finalist food choices.

The biggest news in town this week is the ongoing revelations about the data hackers may have gotten through the Dallas ransomware attack. Remember that this attack happened back at the beginning of May and it’s now August and this news started coming out this week. The most recent number we have for people whose data was stolen is more than 26,000 people, and come to find out this was news to City Council as well as you and me. We’ll get back to the budget later, but one item is $8.6 million for dealing with the attack including services like credit monitoring, replacement costs for equipment, recovery and restoration services, and additional security. It’s a start.

The other big story is a federal district judge’s order that Southwest Airlines needs to send its lawyers to religious liberty training from the Alliance Defending Freedom. First broken by Chris Geidner’s newsletter, which I commend to your attention if you’re into legal nerdery, this would be less of a big deal if the ADF weren’t designated a hate group by the SPLC. The details of the offense and the long-running court case leading up to it are in this AP article, which, by the way, the Dallas Morning News ran without additional investigation, which is why a newsletter broke this story instead of Southwest’s hometown paper.

Since Geidner broke this story, it’s started moving through liberal outlets like Judd Legum’s newsletter and Talking Points Memo. It’s too early to know whether Southwest is going to appeal this case or an appeal will rein in Judge Starr, but it’s another example of a Federalist Society Judge coming out of Ken Paxton’s office and making people’s life miserable.

In other news:

