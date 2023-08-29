Interview with Dani Hernandez

Today’s interview is with Dani Hernandez, the elected HISD Trustee in District III. Her win in 2019 ousted one of the trustees that had been involved in the illegal meeting to discuss ousting interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan. Hernandez is a former bilingual teacher in HISD and was also an administrator in the district for six years; she now works as a realtor. She hold s master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of St. Thomas, and she is running for re-election against a “parental rights” advocate. Here’s the interview:

I will have more interviews with HISD trustees and candidates this week. The Erik Manning spreadsheet, which only has city candidates, is here. My previous posts about the 2023 HISD election are here and here.

