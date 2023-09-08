Interview with CM Tarsha Jackson

It’s more than fair to say that first-term District B Council Member Tarsha Jackson had a long, strange trip to electoral success Even then there were still things that happened, but she made it in the end. Jackson is a longtime community activist whose life changed when her son was incarcerated when he was just 11 years old. She is a co-founder of Texas Families of Incarcerated Youth and the former Harris County Director for the Texas Organizing Project. She served on the transition team of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, and she has been the recipient of multiple awards for her organizing and advocacy work. Here’s the interview:

This week was district Council candidates, and while the week is over I’ll have at least one more of those for you. Next week we begin with the At Large candidates, starting with At Large #1. The Erik Manning spreadsheet is here. My previous posts about the 2023 HISD election are here and here. My posts about the July campaign finance reports for City Council candidates are here and here.

