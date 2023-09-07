Interview with Joaquin Martinez

Moving over to District I, there’s a two candidate race to succeed term-limited (and Mayoral candidate) Council Member Robert Gallegos. One of those candidates has no web presence and has filed no finance reports. The other is Joaquin Martinez, who is the Director of Community Affairs for CM Gallegos and has been endorsed by the outgoing Council Member as well as a bunch of other leaders and organizations. Martinez worked at Neighborhood Centers before that and is a board member for Arte Publico Press and the Tejano Center for Community Concerns. Here’s what we talked about:

PREVIOUSLY:

Kathy Blueford-Daniels

Dani Hernandez

Judith Cruz

Plácido Gómez

Mario Castillo

Cynthia Reyes-Revilla

It’s district Council candidates this week, and then (mostly) At Large candidates beginning next week. The Erik Manning spreadsheet is here. My previous posts about the 2023 HISD election are here and here. My posts about the July campaign finance reports for City Council candidates are here and here.

Related Posts: