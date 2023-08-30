Interview with Judith Cruz

Continuing our series of HISD Trustee interviews, today we have Judith Cruz, the elected Trustee in District VIII. Like Dani Hernandez, Cruz’ victory in 2019 knocked out an incumbent in the illegal meeting to discuss ousting interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan; indeed, that person had been the main instigator. Cruz is also a former HISD teacher and was part of the team that created Liberty High School in the Gulfton area. She has also served on multiple HISD committees, including the Superintendent’s Parent Advisory Committee, and was the co-founder and President of the PTA at her neighborhood school. My interview with her from 2019 is here. Cruz is not running for re-election, but fortunately there is a good candidate running for this sat; we’ll meet him tomorrow. Here’s the interview:

I will have more interviews with HISD trustees and candidates this week. The Erik Manning spreadsheet, which only has city candidates, is here. My previous posts about the 2023 HISD election are here and here.

