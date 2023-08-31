Interview with Plácido Gómez

We wrap up our week of HISD election interviews with Plácido Gómez, who is running to succeed Judith Crus in HISD District VIII. A native of New Mexico and a graduate of Rice University, Gómez was a student volunteer at several HISD schools before becoming a math teacher in San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley, earning a master’s degree in Education Policy and Management along the way. He worked for Beto’s campaigns in 2018 and 2022, and in between he did education, non-profit, and government consulting while volunteering for HISD’s Ascending To Men program at Chavez High School. Here’s what we talked about:

PREVIOUSLY:

Kathy Blueford-Daniels

Dani Hernandez

Judith Cruz

I will begin on interviews with city candidates next week. The Erik Manning spreadsheet is here. My previous posts about the 2023 HISD election are here and here.

Related Posts: