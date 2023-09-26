Interview with Twyla Carter

Continuing on with At Large #3, today we meet Twila Carter, who among other things has had one of the best jobs of anyone I’ve interviewed: For over a decade, she served as Senior Vice President of Community Relations of the Houston Astros and Executive Director of the Astros Foundation, raising over $60 million in that time for various causes. Carter has served as Vice Chair for the Texas Council on Family Violence and Family Time Crisis and Counseling Center and on the board of Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse. She also serves on the Advisory Board for the Houston Area Women’s Center. I will admit that I started by asking her about the Astros Foundation gig in the interview:

PREVIOUSLY:

Kathy Blueford-Daniels

Dani Hernandez

Judith Cruz

Plácido Gómez

Mario Castillo

Cynthia Reyes-Revilla

Joaquin Martinez

Tarsha Jackson

Leah Wolfthal

Melanie Miles

Abbie Kamin

Sallie Alcorn

Letitia Plummer

Nick Hellyar

Obes Nwabara

Danielle Bess

Holly Vilaseca

Marina Coryat

Donnell Cooper

This week is mostly about At Large #3, and next week we will get into a couple of propositions and other things before we move on to Controller and Mayor. The Erik Manning spreadsheet is here. My previous posts about the 2023 HISD election are here and here. My posts about the July campaign finance reports for City Council candidates are here and here.

