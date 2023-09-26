Interview with Twyla Carter

Continuing on with At Large #3, today we meet Twila Carter, who among other things has had one of the best jobs of anyone I’ve interviewed: For over a decade, she served as Senior Vice President of Community Relations of the Houston Astros and Executive Director of the Astros Foundation, raising over $60 million in that time for various causes. Carter has served as Vice Chair for the Texas Council on Family Violence and Family Time Crisis and Counseling Center and on the board of Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse. She also serves on the Advisory Board for the Houston Area Women’s Center. I will admit that I started by asking her about the Astros Foundation gig in the interview:
PREVIOUSLY:
Kathy Blueford-Daniels
Dani Hernandez
Judith Cruz
Plácido Gómez
Mario Castillo
Cynthia Reyes-Revilla
Joaquin Martinez
Tarsha Jackson
Leah Wolfthal
Melanie Miles
Abbie Kamin
Sallie Alcorn
Letitia Plummer
Nick Hellyar
Obes Nwabara
Danielle Bess
Holly Vilaseca
Marina Coryat
Donnell Cooper
This week is mostly about At Large #3, and next week we will get into a couple of propositions and other things before we move on to Controller and Mayor. The Erik Manning spreadsheet is here. My previous posts about the 2023 HISD election are here and here. My posts about the July campaign finance reports for City Council candidates are here and here.
That’s one candidate that’s mentioned the lack of a contract with HFD, though all have been asked about public safety. Do candidates think it is not important enough to mention?
They think it’s not important enough to mention.
That’s what I was saying….