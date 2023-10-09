Interview with CM Dave Martin

We are entering the home stretch here as we meet the Controller candidates. Dave Martin is the term-limited incumbent Council member in District E, and he also serves as the Mayor Pro Tem, which is like being the Vice Mayor. In his time on Council, Martin has served as Chair of the Budget and Fiscal Affairs Committee and Chair of the Budget and Fiscal Affairs Subcommittee on Debt Financing and Pensions, and he has been on multiple other committees. He recently retired from a long career in finance, working for Pricewaterhouse Coopers and Ernst & Young along the way. He has served as a Trustee on the Humble ISD Board, and served as Secretary/Treasurer of the Board of Directors for the Harris County Houston Sports Authority (HCHSA) where he was also Chairman of the Board Finance Committee. He can also tell you the difference between a “Controller” and a “Comptroller”, but you’ll have to listen to the interview to hear that:

This week is for Controller candidates plus a bonus interview. I know I said it would be Mayor candidates after that, but for various reasons I have decided to wait for the runoff on that one. I’ll have more to say about that later, but for now barring any latecomers, this week will be the wrap on interviews. The Erik Manning spreadsheet is here. My previous posts about the 2023 HISD election are here and here. My posts about the July campaign finance reports for City Council candidates are here and here, and my post about the July campaign finance reports for Controller candidates is here.

