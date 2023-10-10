Interview with Chris Hollins

We’ve had a few familiar names among the candidates for office so far, but I daresay there’s only one who qualifies as a national name. That would be Chris Hollins, who drew national plaudits for his efforts to make the November 2020 election in Harris County safe and accessible for all. This had the unfortunate effect of putting a target on Harris County for Republicans, but that’s a fight we were always going to have. Hollins, who is principal attorney for the Hollins Law Group and was a management consultant with McKinsey, has served on the Metro board and as Vice Chair for Finance for the Texas Democratic Party. I interviewed him before about his time filling in as Harris County Clerk and running the 2020 election, which you can find here. You can listen to my interview with him for this campaign here:

PREVIOUSLY:

Kathy Blueford-Daniels

Dani Hernandez

Judith Cruz

Plácido Gómez

Mario Castillo

Cynthia Reyes-Revilla

Joaquin Martinez

Tarsha Jackson

Leah Wolfthal

Melanie Miles

Abbie Kamin

Sallie Alcorn

Letitia Plummer

Nick Hellyar

Obes Nwabara

Danielle Bess

Holly Vilaseca

Marina Coryat

Donnell Cooper

Twila Carter

Casey Curry

James Joseph

Mary Nan Huffman

Richard Cantu

Fair For Houston/Yes On Prop B

Lesley Briones on the Harris Health System bond referendum

Dave Martin

That’s it for Controller candidates. I reached out to Shannan Martin but have not heard back from her; if she does get in touch with me you’ll see that interview later. I did not get in touch with Orlando Sanchez because life is short and I didn’t want to talk to him. The bonus interview will be tomorrow. I know I said it would be Mayor candidates after that, but for various reasons I have decided to wait for the runoff on that one. I’ll have more to say about that later, but for now barring any latecomers, this week will be the wrap on interviews. The Erik Manning spreadsheet is here. My previous posts about the 2023 HISD election are here and here. My posts about the July campaign finance reports for City Council candidates are here and here, and my post about the July campaign finance reports for Controller candidates is here.

Related Posts: