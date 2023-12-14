Texas blog roundup for the week of December 11

The Texas Progressive Alliance is saving its pennies to buy a Cameo greeting from George Santos as it brings you this weeks roundup.

Off the Kuff writes about the emergency lawsuit that would have allowed a Dallas woman to get an abortion before Ken Paxton stuck his nose in.

SocraticGadfly notes how the vaunted Texas economic miracle still really isn’t.

DosCentavos offers up another Thoughts on Viernes. This one is about the latest on COVID and DPS absolving itself.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said that the Houston Police Officer’s Union each day has the opportunity to side with candidates and elected officials who fully support democracy.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Evil MoPac mourns a tragic day in Austin.

Steve Vladeck eulogizes Sandra Day O’Connor.

Rabbi Levi Greenberg explains the importance of Chanukah.

The Dallas Observer talks to abortion supporters about the battles ahead.

The TSTA Blog closes the door on a wasted year at the Capitol.

Finance Buzz introduces the Buc-ee’s superfan they hired to taste and rate their best road trip snacks.

