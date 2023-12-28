Texas blog roundup for the week of December 25

The Texas Progressive Alliance hears sleigh bells ring-a-ling and jing-ting-ting-a-ling as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff reminds us again that there are no easy fixes to the disaster caused by Republican abortion bans, and that Republicans themselves cannot and will not do anything to try to make it less bad.

SocraticGadfly looks at national and world politics and takes a deeper dive on the Supreme Court Dobbs ruling, Putin, and Israel-Gaza.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said the extensive police powers of SB 4 well-serve an authoritarian vision.

========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Dallas Observer salutes one “Concerned Parent in North Texas” for their service.

The Texas Observer takes a deep dive into the career of Kelly Siegler, former Harris County prosecutor turned true crime TV star that’s still doing the same old thing.

Texas 2036 reviews some top stories in K-12 education.

The Texas Living Waters Project does its year in review.

In the Pink Texas discovers the true spirit of Christmas.

Related Posts: