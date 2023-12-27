Precinct analysis: City Props A and B

PREVIOUSLY:

Finishing up with the two citywide ballot propositions. The first one, Prop A, established that three City Council members could put an item on Council’s agenda, without needing it to be put there by the Mayor. It received 83% of the vote in November. As we have previously discussed, blowout election results usually come with boring precinct results:

Dist For Against ====================== A 16,187 3,442 B 13,691 3,266 C 36,448 6,492 D 19,158 3,898 E 24,298 5,173 F 8,080 1,629 G 28,677 5,550 H 15,426 3,342 I 12,854 2,876 J 6,678 1,335 K 15,947 3,151 Dist For Against ====================== A 82.46% 17.54% B 80.74% 19.26% C 84.88% 15.12% D 83.09% 16.91% E 82.45% 17.55% F 83.22% 16.78% G 83.78% 16.22% H 82.19% 17.81% I 81.72% 18.28% J 83.34% 16.66% K 83.50% 16.50%

Move along, nothing to see here. Prop B, the Fair For Houston measure that required the city to negotiate a proportionate voting structure for the Houston-Galveston Area Council, also won easily but in slightly less blowout-ish fashion, taking 65% of the vote. Here’s how that went down:

Dist For Against ====================== A 11,067 7,282 B 11,747 4,229 C 27,509 12,794 D 15,676 6,137 E 14,900 12,596 F 6,174 2,951 G 17,344 14,434 H 12,647 5,068 I 10,638 4,215 J 5,104 2,466 K 12,415 5,588 Dist For Against ====================== A 60.31% 39.69% B 73.53% 26.47% C 68.26% 31.74% D 71.87% 28.13% E 54.19% 45.81% F 67.66% 32.34% G 54.58% 45.42% H 71.39% 28.61% I 71.62% 28.38% J 67.42% 32.58% K 68.96% 31.04%

No surprise to me that the Republican districts were the low scorers. I presume Ed Emmett’s op-ed carried some weight. Not enough to tip the scales in any district, but it was at least competitive in E and G.

And that’s it for November. I will bring you the runoff results in the coming days. Hope as always that you found this useful. On to the primaries from here.

