Judicial Q&A: Judge Mike Engelhart

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

I am Judge Mike Engelhart. I have been the Judge of the 151st Civil District Court since January 1, 2009.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

We hear civil cases. Those are cases in which people are generally suing each other over money. They can include personal injury matters, business disputes, real estate matters, and also include expunctions of criminal records, and name changes.

3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?

(a) We receive outstanding reviews from the lawyers that appear in front of us in Houston Bar Association Polls, including the most recent Judicial Evaluation Poll. (b) We routinely and currently have the lowest inventory of civil cases among the 24 Civil District Courts in Harris County because we work hard and try lawsuits.

4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?

I hope to continue to move cases through our system while continuing to ensure a level playing field for all litigants regardless of finances or background.

5. Why is this race important?

This race is important because it is about maintaining a reliable, competent, experienced and efficient judiciary.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

They should vote for me because I am the most qualified, and I am a good Democrat who is active in the community in terms of giving my time and abilities to make peoples’ lives better.

