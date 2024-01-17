Interview with Jerry Davis

Our next familiar name in the primary for Harris County Tax Assessor belongs to Jerry Davis, who was a three-term Council member (plus a little bit more) and Mayor Pro Tem for District B. Davis is a businessman and past CEO of the non-profit Making It Better (now called Literacy Now), which works to improve literacy, leadership, and life skills for disadvantaged children. Davis co-owns the restaurants the Breakfast Klub and the Reggae Hut with his brothers. He challenged Rep. Harold Dutton in the 2020 primary but fell short in a runoff. I’ve interviewed him a couple of times before, most recently in 2013, which you can find here. Here’s the interview we did for this election:

As noted this is Tax Assessor week, and you will get to hear from all of those candidates. Next week I will have interviews in CDs 07 and 18. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.

