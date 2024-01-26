Interview with Rep. Lizzie Fletcher

We’ve made it to the end of this weird week, which includes running this interview on Friday instead of Wednesday as I had originally planned. These things happen, and so we adjust. I still do have two days of interviews in CD07, which was the goal. Today we have the incumbent, Rep. Lizzie Fletcher. A Houston native and attorney, she was elected in the wave of 2018 and has been re-elected twice since then. She serves on the House Committee on Energy & Commerce, and chairs the Trade Task Force and sits on the Health Care Task Force as a member of the New Democrat Coalition. I’ve interviewed her a couple of times, most recently in 2020 when she first ran for re-election. That interview can be found here, and this interview is right here:
PREVIOUSLY:
Karthik Soora, SD15
Michelle Bonton, SD15
Molly Cook, SD15
Rep. Jarvis Johnson, SD15
Todd Litton, SD15
Beto Cardenas, SD15
Annette Ramirez, Tax Assessor
Danielle Bess, Tax Assessor
Jerry Davis, Tax Assessor
Desiree Broadnax, Tax Assessor
Claude Cummings, Tax Assessor
Amanda Edwards, CD18
Pervez Agwan, CD07
Thus endeth weird week. I will run interviews with the candidates for County Attorney and District Attorney next week, which looks to be more normal, and then after that I get into legislative races. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.