Interview with Rep. Lizzie Fletcher

We’ve made it to the end of this weird week, which includes running this interview on Friday instead of Wednesday as I had originally planned. These things happen, and so we adjust. I still do have two days of interviews in CD07, which was the goal. Today we have the incumbent, Rep. Lizzie Fletcher. A Houston native and attorney, she was elected in the wave of 2018 and has been re-elected twice since then. She serves on the House Committee on Energy & Commerce, and chairs the Trade Task Force and sits on the Health Care Task Force as a member of the New Democrat Coalition. I’ve interviewed her a couple of times, most recently in 2020 when she first ran for re-election. That interview can be found here, and this interview is right here:

PREVIOUSLY:

Karthik Soora, SD15

Michelle Bonton, SD15

Molly Cook, SD15

Rep. Jarvis Johnson, SD15

Todd Litton, SD15

Beto Cardenas, SD15

Annette Ramirez, Tax Assessor

Danielle Bess, Tax Assessor

Jerry Davis, Tax Assessor

Desiree Broadnax, Tax Assessor

Claude Cummings, Tax Assessor

Amanda Edwards, CD18

Pervez Agwan, CD07

Thus endeth weird week. I will run interviews with the candidates for County Attorney and District Attorney next week, which looks to be more normal, and then after that I get into legislative races. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.

Related Posts: