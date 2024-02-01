Texas blog roundup for the week of January 29

The Texas Progressive Alliance is rooting for Taylor Swift to continue to annoy troglodytic football fans regardless of the outcome of any single game as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff interviewed Rep. Lizzie Fletcher as well as Congressional candidates Amanda Edwards and Pervez Agwan.

SocraticGadfly says that, contra Ryan Burge, the climate change minimizer/denier “gap” is ultimately religious-irreligious, not political as even Burge’s own data show.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said Houston Republican Councilman Julian Ramirez quotes Martin Luther King but is silent of leaders of his party calling for the shooting of migrants or for the nullification of federal power at the border.

==========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Austin Chronicle notes the Texas oil billionaires’ spinoff PAC.

The Current reports on the Butthole Surfers’ vinyl reissues.

The TSTA Blog points a finger at political failure as the cause of student underperformance.

Jef Rouner applauds HISD for rejecting chaplains as school counselors.

Finally, the TPA congratulates the employees of the Texas Tribune and San Antonio Report for their successful unionizing activities. (Houston Landing employees, wyd?)

