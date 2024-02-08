Interview with Melissa McDonough

We’re going to finish up the week with two interviews from CD38, the still-new drawn-to-be-red district on the west side of the county. We have two candidates vying for the nomination, and today we will hear from Melissa McDonough, who had entered the race fairly early on last year. McDonough is a realtor of over 30 years and has been an owner or manager or a real estate brokerage for 20 years. She has served as an election judge, including service on the Signature Verification Committee and Early Voting Ballot Board. She has also lobbied Congress on behalf of national realtor organizations on matters of consumer protection and health care. Here’s the interview:

We are in the home stretch now. I will have more legislative and Congressional interviews leading up to the start of Early Voting. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.

