Dispatches from Dallas, March 8 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, primary coverage. And more primary coverage. And some primary analysis, even. This week’s post was brought to you by the music of Air, whose tickets I plan to get early Friday, and Phoenix. It’s a French music kind of day.

The big news is obviously the outcomes of Tuesday’s primaries. As I write on Thursday afternoon, it’s mostly clear who won, who lost, and who’s going to a runoff. The analyses are coming out all over the state and local media. Let’s have a look.

First, how was voting? They had long wait times in Collin County and some minor problems in Irving and Denton but the big loser, unsurprisingly, was Tarrant County, which didn’t have a joint primary and ended up with Democratic voters zipping in and out while Republicans waited in line. Part of the problem was that the county was tracking wait times but failed to share them. Meanwhile, early voting reports were not great: fewer than 10% voted in Dallas County; in Tarrant County Republican early voting was up by about 50% and Democratic voting was down by half compared to 2020; and WFAA has regional numbers by county for the stat-heads.

Before we get into results, I’d also like to note this NBC piece from just before the runoff for Matt Rinaldi’s comments. And, in absolutely terrible timing, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker endorsed Nikki Haley on Monday only to see Haley crushed, as expected, on Super Tuesday and suspend her campaign on Wednesday. Ouch.

We have some general coverage of the election results from the Dallas Observer and D Magazine. But let’s get to the nitty-gritty:

The general consensus in local media is that the Republican Party is moving to the right and that Greg Abbott and Ken Paxton are the winners so far. Unsurprisingly everybody on the Republican side feels hard done by: the DMN thinks people on both sides are too mean to centrists and the Star-Telegram’s Mark Davis, also a right-wing radio guy, thinks people are being deceptively unfair to folks like Brandon Gill on the far right. (He also thinks Defend Texas Liberty is grassroots and it’s unfair to align the people they support with Nick Fuentes.) And the Dallas Observer interviewed a historian who links the meanness of the Republican revenge tour with the KKK’s voter intimidation tactics a hundred years ago.

Everyone seems to agree the big winner from Tuesday’s primaries is Governor Abbott: the Star-Telegram’s News analyst Bud Kennedy; their editorial board (who think Paxton is going to call the win his); our local NBC affiliate’s analyst, who thinks Abbott might get vouchers passed next year; Axios; KERA; and the DMN’s education analysts. Where Ken Paxton is concerned, the question is more complicated, according to KERA. What was the difference? Abbott put his money where his mouth was and Paxton didn’t.

The DMN calls the the GOP primary “a watershed moment in state politics” because nine incumbents were defeated and eight more may lose in the runoff. The Star-Telegram’s analysis calls this “[o]utsider vs. establishment politics” but how a slate supported by the presumptive GOP nominee for president and the governor of Texas can be “outsiders” is mystifying to me. I know they really mean culture-war MAGATs when they say outsiders and they mean business Republicans not interested in the culture wars when they say “establishment”, but I agree with the DMN that this is more about bringing the hard-right politicking of the Senate to the House. For similar reasons, I’m not comfortable with the Texas Tribune labeling the challengers as “insurgents”, especially when they’re well-financed by billionaires, as this Fort Worth Report article on the shift in Tarrant County GOP politics describes. Unusually, I find myself in agreement with Star-Telegram columnist Mark Davis: change is in the wind on the GOP side. Also, blood is in the water.

And it’s going to stay there until the runoff on May 28. Check the DMN and the Star-Telegram for the details, and may the least bad Republican win.

Related Posts: