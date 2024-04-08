Interview with Pelumi Adeleke

I hope by now you are aware of the May 4 election for three At Large positions on the Harris Central Appraisal District (HCAD) Board. These positions have existed before as appointments but thanks to the constitutional amendment about property taxes that was approved last year, three of those positions will be elected going forward, with the initial elections this May. I will have interviews with four of the candidates vying for these offices in Harris County, including at least one for each of the three slots. We begin today with Pelumi Adeleke, who is running for Position 3. She has been a business owner with an MBA and a masters in accounting who now works in business development for Amazon Web Services. She has received the endorsement of the Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation in the race. Here’s the interview:

See here and here for what we know about these HCAD positions. I will have another interview on Wednesday and then two more next week. Early voting for this race and the SD15 special election runs from April 22-30, so it starts two weeks from today.

Related Posts: