Early voting for the May 4 election begins Monday

From the inbox:

Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth announced that early voting for the May 4 Uniform and Special Elections for Texas Senate District 15 and the Harris County Appraisal District begins on Monday, April 22, and runs through Tuesday, April 30. Vote centers will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Tuesday, except Sunday noon to 7 p.m. On Election Day, Saturday, May 4, vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here for the list of Vote Centers.

“The elections are being held to fill the Texas Senate District 15 position left vacant by Houston Mayor John Whitmire and three seats on the Harris Central Appraisal District (HCAD) Board of Directors,” explained Clerk Hudspeth, the county’s chief election official. “Voters will elect HCAD members for the first time; previously, local taxing entities were represented by the district appointed board members.”

Registered voters in Texas Senate District 15 can vote in this special election. The HCAD election has 13 candidates running for three unpaid positions on the nine-member board. Click here to view and print a sample ballot.

The following forms of photo ID are acceptable when voting in person:

Texas Driver’s License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Voters who do not possess and cannot obtain one of the approved forms of photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration (RID) at a Vote Center and present another form of ID, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check, or voter registration certificate.

Several jurisdictions in Harris County are conducting their own elections during the May 4 Uniform Election date, but their contests will not be on Harris County’s May 4 ballot. Click here for a contact list of jurisdictions conducting their own elections.

Additional election information is available at HarrisVotes.com. For news and updates on social media, follow @HarrisVotes.