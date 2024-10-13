Weekend link dump for October 13

“DHS Warns Every Level Of Election Admin Could Be Targeted By Domestic Extremists Next Month”.

“So, as with much of the Trump political experiment, they could be playing 4D chess—or are just grifting in every way they can.”

“Not trying to create a pile-on here. But let’s talk about why something might still be made in unethical conditions even though it bears a “made in USA” tag.”

“Neo-Nazi Telegram Users Panic Amid Crackdown and Arrest of Alleged Leaders of Online Extremist Group”.

“The next time you download an app or tick “Agree” on a website pop-up, consider reviewing the arbitration terms and where else they may apply. You could be signing away your right to a trial for good.”

“Reality Series About Kansas City Chiefs’ Wives & Girlfriends Swiftly In The Works At Bravo”.

The toxic fandom problem and the somewhat ridiculous lengths that studios are going to mitigate it.

RIP, Christopher Ciccone, artist, choreographer, brother of Madonna.

The five types of people who spread conspiracy theories that they themselves don’t believe.

“Ironically, we cannot show Climate Central’s “Climate Shift Index: Ocean” for Milton, showing how much more likely climate change made the record-warm ocean temperatures possible – because the data for that product comes from NOAA NCEI facility in Asheville, North Carolina, which was severely affected by record flooding spawned by Hurricane Helene two weeks ago.”

“This story from Matthew’s Gospel is a Jesus story and, as we’ve noted here before, in a Jesus story, you never want to be the person asking “Who is my neighbor?””

RIP, Cissy Houston, Grammy-winning soul singer and the mother of the late Whitney Houston.

RIP, Luis Tiant, aka “El Tiante”, charismatic Cuban-born pitcher mostly for the Red Sox. I’d forgotten that his father had been a star pitcher in the Negro Leagues. I say this as a lifelong Yankees fan, Tiant was one of the most fun pitchers to watch that ever played. Watch a highlight reel from the 1975 World Series to see what I mean.

The State of Florida and its two-bit despot wannabe Governor are resorting to extreme and desperate measures to prevent the pro-abortion Amendment 4 from passing.

“What I didn’t anticipate was Bluey being assailed for its content. That argument, in my mind, could only be made in bad faith. Enter the writers at Glenn Beck’s media conglomerate, Blaze Media. A writer for that site recently published a piece about how Bluey is bad because it presents a loving father. I’m not making that up.”

“Then, a week ago, Trump backed out. The campaign offered shifting explanations. First, a complaint that we would fact check the interview. We fact check every story. Later, Trump said he needed an apology for his interview in 2020. Trump claims correspondent Leslie Stahl said in that interview that Hunter Biden’s controversial laptop came from Russia. She never said that.”

“Thousands of copies of Donald Trump’s “God Bless the USA” Bible were printed in a country that the former president has repeatedly accused of stealing American jobs and engaging in unfair trade practices — China.”

RIP, Ethel Kennedy, matriarch of the Kennedy family, human rights activist, and, unfortunately, mother of the brain worm guy. She also had a connection to Taylor Swift that I hadn’t known until now.

“Elon Musk received criticism this week after it was discovered that his offer of “free” Starlink internet to victims of Hurricane Helene requires a hardware payment of $400 and automatically signs up claimants to a $120 per month plan.” What a guy.

Honestly, I’m rooting for Rome, just for the sheer chaos value.

“The Chippendales Dancers are unionizing with Actors’ Equity Association to ensure their wages and working conditions are held to the same world-class standard they’re famous for delivering on stage.”

“So if you’re wondering why practically everybody is either friendly or at least not hostile to crypto these days, this is it. They’re facing too big a war chest to risk saying anything directly about regulating crypto.”

“Helene — and now Milton — will impact voting for some Americans. Here’s what election workers are doing about it.”

RIP, Texas Anderson, Houston-born archaeologist and real estate agent, mother of filmmaker Wes Anderson. Her full name was Dr. Texas Anne Burroughs Anderson, and that is now somewhere in the top 10 of my all time favorite names.

Related Posts: