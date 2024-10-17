Texas blog roundup for the week of October 14

The thoughts and prayers of the Texas Progressive Alliance are with the people of Florida as we bring you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff interviewed Railroad Commissioner candidate Katherine Culbert and CD14 candidate Rhonda Hart.

SocraticGadfly looked at the one-year anniversary of Oct. 7, 2023, mainly at much of “mainstream media” giving passes to mainstream politicians.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project is writing daily notes & observations about the Houston/Harris County response to the right wing threat to our freedom. Please visit the blog often!

Space City Weather does not want to hear your crap about “controlling the weather”.

Paradise in Hell translates JD Vance.

The TSTA Blog urges you to join the fight against vouchers.

El Paso Matters explains why “mass deportation” would be really bad for Texas.

Nonsequiteuse makes the case against a Steve Radack comeback.

The Bloggess learns something about wasps while decorating for Halloween.

