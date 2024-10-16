Interview with Kristin Hook

I said on Monday that I had reached out to the campaign of Dr. Kristin Hook in CD21 for an interview but hadn’t heard back. As fortune would have it, I got a reply from her later that morning, and so today I’ve got that interview for you. Kristin Hook is a native of Corpus Christi, a graduate of UT-Austin who became the first member of her family to get a doctorate. She spent three years teaching middle school science in New York as part of Teach for America, and did a post-graduate stint in the federal government, working for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, for the National Institutes of Health, and the Government Accountability Office. She’s raised a decent amount of money in this red district and is running hard against the incumbent, the truly awful Rep. Chip Roy. Here’s what we talked about:

I still just have the one more interview to go at this point, with Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, that will run next week. As with this interview, if that changes, I’ll run those interviews at the first opportunity. I’ve got more judicial Q&As to run as well. As always, please give me your feedback.

