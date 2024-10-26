November 2024 early voting Day Five: The average so far

We’re at the end of the first week of early voting – I was able to wait for the Day Five report before writing this, so I’m caught up for now. It was a very busy week. Let’s take a look:

2024

2020

2016

2008 and 2012

The numbers after five days of early voting are

Mail = 40,189

In Person = 570,609

Total = 610,798

In the first (four-day) week of early voting in 2020, the in person total was 453,637, which is an average of 113,409 per day. It dropped considerably from there, but there were two more weeks to go, so it made up for it in volume. For this five day week, the average was 114,122 in person votes per day. That’s a little ahead of the pace, and week 2 is likely to increase that, as that is the normal pattern for early voting. We’ll see what the weekend looks like as well. I remain comfortable in my estimate that we can get to 1.4 million in early voting.

Have you voted yet? I think Friday’s total of 112,978 in person votes, the third highest of the week, was pretty impressive considering how many people were occupied with rally-related activities. I’ll be voting early next week. Keep on keeping on.

