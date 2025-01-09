Texas blog roundup for the week of January 6

The Texas Progressive Alliance still thinks that 2025 is a science fiction year from the future as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff analyzed precinct data in Harris County for the Presidential and Senate elections.

SocraticGadfly talks about protecting monarch butterflies.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said Texas Senate District 15 has many people who may be impacted by mass deportations. Senator Molly Cook must take the lead in informing SD 15 residents of the rights/resources they have if confronted by immigration authorities.

========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Evil MoPac makes some New Year’s resolutions for Austin.

Elise Hu looked back on her 2024.

Reform Austin notes the rise in fatal newborn abandonments since the state’s harsh abortion ban was passed.

Mean Green Cougar Red suggests a corporate resolution for 2025.

Jeff Balke offers some resolutions for Houston.

Eric Berger tries to make sense of Elon Musk’s comments about NASA’s Artemis mission.

Finally, the TPA bids an early farewell to Juanita Jean, who alongside with the other denizens of the World’s Most Dangerous Beauty Salon will be signing off on January 23. Thanks to them all for the laughs, the memes, and the sass.

Related Posts: