HISD cancels classes

From the inbox.

Dear Houston ISD Families,

The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Based on the most up-to-date weather information available to the District at this time and to provide families with adequate time to plan ahead, all Houston ISD campuses will be closed on Tuesday, January 21, and Wednesday, January 22, 2025. No campus activities, including before or after school events and Athletics, will occur. Campus Principals and Assistant Principals will work from home to support campus needs.

The City of Houston has provided the following resources to support families and staff through the upcoming winter storm:

Winter Weather Preparation: Preparation reminders can be found here.

Preparation reminders can be found here. Carbon Monoxide Safety: Please keep yourself safe from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning. Safety tips can be found here.

Please keep yourself safe from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning. Safety tips can be found here. Warming Centers: The City of Houston will operate 10 warming centers for families beginning Sunday, January 19th at 6 p.m. Locations for Warming Centers can be found here.

The District will continue to monitor weather conditions in collaboration with local officials and will share an update to all Houston ISD families regarding District Operations for Thursday, January 23rd at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22nd.

I hope all HISD families and staff stay safe and warm over the next few days. HISD will keep our communication updated on our Website and HISD NOW.