Weekend link dump for February 23

“The vice president has been very publicly pontificating — condescendingly lecturing others about the proper understanding of Catholic doctrine. Vance has been aggressively telling anyone who would listen that they just don’t understand that church teaching the way that he does, and now he has been very publicly corrected by the actual Pope literally pontificating to him to STFU and spend some time reading the Bible because Vance has made it very clear he doesn’t have the slightest idea what it says.”

“Sneaking Kendrick Lamar’s lyrics into the weather”.

“Exurbia will eventually diversify, but for now, it offers the promise of escape—escape from racial minorities, escape from secular values, and escape from the mechanisms of democracy that allowed for the entrance of racial minorities and secular values into the cultural mainstream.”

“But new research from Duke University shows how we could do four Stargate Projects without building a single new power plant. The study, published Tuesday morning, found that scaling back power usage by just 0.5% per year could free up supply on the grid for nearly 100 gigawatts of additional power demand.”

“The company behind more than a dozen dating apps, Match Group, has known for years about the abusive users on its platforms, but chooses to leave millions of people in the dark.”

“In the New Jersey parking lot where high school students invented Ultimate Frisbee nearly 60 years ago, some of the original players are still throwing the disc every week.”

“The Trump administration‘s Department of Defense, currently run by former Fox News host Pete Hegseth, has taken a stand against freckles.”

“About 400 recently hired support staff employees at the Federal Aviation Administration were fired over the weekend as part of the Trump administration’s mass terminations of federal workers, according to the union representing the employees. The dismissals come less than three weeks after a midair collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter outside Washington killed 67 people and brought new scrutiny to air traffic controllers and their workloads.”

“As a writer speaking to a room full of writers, I have a proposal. It certainly won’t fix everything, but maybe it’s a start. I say we write more good guys. For decades, we’ve made the villains too sexy. I really think that when we create characters as indelible as Michael Corleone, Hannibal Lecter, Darth Vader or Tony Soprano, viewers everywhere, all over the world, they pay attention and say, ‘Those dudes are bad ass, I want to be that cool’. When that happens, that’s when bad guys stop being the cautionary tales that they were intended to be. They [instead] become aspirational. So maybe what the world needs now are some good old fashioned, greatest generation types who give more than they take.”

“Each one was made with AI and the crimes described did not happen. There was no language on the channel’s homepage or in video descriptions to tell a viewer otherwise.”

“Where Are the Lawsuits Over the Chainsawing of NIH and NCI?” It’s complicated, actually.

“Will Donald Trump Make Money Laundering Great Again?”

“Carding — the underground business of stealing, selling and swiping stolen payment card data — has long been the dominion of Russia-based hackers. Happily, the broad deployment of more secure chip-based payment cards in the United States has weakened the carding market. But a flurry of innovation from cybercrime groups in China is breathing new life into the carding industry, by turning phished card data into mobile wallets that can be used online and at main street stores.”

Former SNL cast member Gary Kroeger shares his experiences at the SNL50 extravaganza.

“Is This Why Musk Keeps Using the Same Dozen Tech Micro-Bros for Each Takeover?”

RIP, Paquite la del Barrio, iconic Mexican singer/songwriter.

“Trump’s executive order does nothing to expand access to IVF. But if he’s actually serious about delivering on his campaign promise, he can prove it by calling on Republicans to back my Right to IVF Act. Otherwise, it’s all just lip service from a known liar.”

“Compared to all the other reversals of action of the Trump administration—trying to rescind or freeze spending, for example—this particular action is surprisingly unjustified. Impoundment theory, at least there’s a theory. Birthright citizenship, there’s a book I can read about that. Here there’s no argument. It’s a complete fabrication devoid of any support in the statutes.”

RIP, Hurricane, former Secret Service dog who guarded the Obama White House and repelled an intruder, suffering injuries in the process.

“In news that will send shock waves through the industry, longtime James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are relinquishing control of the beloved spy franchise and handing the reins to Amazon MGM Studios.” Fair to say that Bond fans are not impressed with the transaction.

“This is not a smoking gun. Despite the nation’s roughly 20 million only-alive-on-paper elders, the Social Security Administration sends benefits to around 44,000 people who are over 100, which is in keeping with the number of super-oldsters who actually live in the nation, according to the census. In fact, a 2015 report found 6.5 million active Social Security numbers for people over the age of 112, but only 13 of them were being used to receive benefits—turns out there are much better ways of defrauding social security than collecting a dead ancestor’s monthly check for $22.54—the payment a 150-year-old would receive.”

“In a move that dramatically shakes up the sports TV landscape, ESPN and Major League Baseball have decided to part ways after the upcoming MLB season, ending a 35-year relationship between the sports TV giant and league, and bringing some prime sports rights to the market.”

“The second ex-Mrs. Trump is getting in on the anti-vaxx grift“.

“2025 might be the first time in human history where we have a genuine supervillain walking among us. Humanity has spawned numerous monsters of course: Hitler, Stalin, Pol Pot. But I’m talking the supervillain on the Gotham/Metropolis model. The glad-handing fantastically rich, this-dial-goes-to-11 over the top weirdo with his raucous bevy of cheerleaders who is in fact evil and has a cartoonishly stupid but yet very real plan to take over the world.”

“A push by Republican attorneys general in 17 states to strike down part of a federal law that protects disabled people from discrimination has prompted an outcry from advocates, parents and some local officials.”

“How Elon Musk benefits from being Elon Musk”.

Wishing Gregg Popovich all the best.

Related Posts: