How’s that response to bird flu going?

Keep your expectations low, that’s my advice.

Newly confirmed U.S. Agriculture Sec. Brooke Rollins is facing an early test as she leads the effort to tamp down on the country’s bird flu outbreak, which has decimated dairy and poultry farmers across the country.

So far it has mostly spared Texas, but farmers in the state are on edge, keeping a close eye out for alerts of outbreaks at nearby farms and taking extraordinary steps to protect their animals, from locking down farms to requiring shoe and clothing changes for anyone going in. The crisis has also driven egg prices to record levels nationwide.

“Most of the time, these diseases will die out over time,” said J.C. Essler, executive vice president of the Texas Poultry Federation in Round Rock. “We haven’t been able to completely eradicate this one.”

At her confirmation hearing last month, Rollins, a native Texan and former president of the America First Policy Institute, said she was “hyper focused” on assembling a team to address the outbreak.