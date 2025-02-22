This vaccine is for the birds

Possibly good news for future egg prices, among other things.
A veterinary pharmaceutical company said they have received a conditional license for a bird flu vaccine to be used on chickens, potentially marking the first step toward mitigating a disease that has affected more than 150 million birds in the United States since 2022.
Zoetis, a New Jersey-based animal health company, announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Center for Veterinary Biologics has issued a conditional license for its Avian Influenza, otherwise known as bird flu, vaccine. The USDA issues conditional license for products that meet an “emergency situation.”
Though the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the risk to the general public was low, the new strain of bird flu, H5N1, had spread to birds and livestock in all 50 states in recent months, including Texas, and infected nearly 70 people.
[…]
National regulatory agencies, along with the poultry industry, will now decide whether to vaccinate commercial flocks, according to Zoetis.
I could make a joke about how this will soon be put to a stop by Elmo or RFK Jr, but I will (just barely) restrain myself. Obviously, there’s a lot of potential for good here. I hope it’s a big success.
I will soon have to start looking for egg cartons with vaccine-free chickens. Never know how to vaccine will react with out bodies and turn us in zombie like creatures that orange men could easily manipulate.
Think of the autistic chickens.
There are certain complications with a vaccine in poultry that may limit use, including possible silent spread of disease, which is why some trading partners won’t accept vaccinated birds or bird products.
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/bird-flu-eggs-vaccine-poultry-usda-outbreak-rcna192781
Manny, it looks like that’s already taken place and it didn’t require vaxxed poultry.
That is from all the fertilizer they spray in the rural areas, often by plane. It slowly eats their brains.