This vaccine is for the birds

Possibly good news for future egg prices, among other things.

A veterinary pharmaceutical company said they have received a conditional license for a bird flu vaccine to be used on chickens, potentially marking the first step toward mitigating a disease that has affected more than 150 million birds in the United States since 2022.

Zoetis, a New Jersey-based animal health company, announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Center for Veterinary Biologics has issued a conditional license for its Avian Influenza, otherwise known as bird flu, vaccine. The USDA issues conditional license for products that meet an “emergency situation.”

Though the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the risk to the general public was low, the new strain of bird flu, H5N1, had spread to birds and livestock in all 50 states in recent months, including Texas, and infected nearly 70 people.

National regulatory agencies, along with the poultry industry, will now decide whether to vaccinate commercial flocks, according to Zoetis.