Texas blog roundup for the week of February 24

The Texas Progressive Alliance wants to see Elon Musk in handcuffs as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff had an interview with two founding members of the Houston Progressive Caucus.

SocraticGadfly talked about the layoffs at Southwest.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project went to the well-attended and strongly-organized President’s Day 50501 protest against our national move towards autocratic government. We must show up for ourselves.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Dallas Observer connects Texas’ electricity and water shortages to data centers and AI.

The Texas Observer unmasks an ICE prosecutor in Dallas who runs a white supremacist Twitter account.

Your Local Epidemiologist adds up the costs of “efficiency”.

Bayou City Sludge keeps us updated on Bitcoin, woke insurance companies, and (sigh) Sid Miller.

Raise Your Hand Texas stumps for fully funded pre-K.

In the Pink Texas goes full rom-com in trying to understand the Trump/Elon dynamic.

