Dispatches from Dallas, March 14 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, we have updates around the May elections and moving them to November; Mayor Johnson turns up in DC; a lot of news about Fort Worth and Keller ISD; how low MMR vaccination rates are in DFW; the latest on the Sands casino/stadium project in Irving; former Gateway pastor Robert Morris is finally indicted for molesting a girl in Oklahoma in the 1980s; the history of deportation in Fort Worth; some news around the infamous Doncic trade; and what’s up with the Forest Theater in South Dallas.

This week’s post was brought to you by the music of Émilie Simon, the French pop singer.

Last week I found out I was one of the folks whose measles protection wasn’t up to snuff. Because I’m chronically ill with autoimmune problems, this wasn’t something we wanted to mess around with, especially as we have some travel in our near future. I have been revaccinated and so has my husband, but we were lucky: we got some of the last doses at our local pharmacy. There’s only been one measles case in the Metroplex so far and it appears to have been brought in from abroad, unrelated to the cases on the New Mexico border. That said, it’s only a matter of time until those cases spread, especially with the number of vaccine holdouts we have in the Metroplex. I spent a not-so-great few days recovering from the vaccine, but I’d rather do that than get measles, or worse, spread them to people I know and care about, or even strangers.

In the news recently:

Related Posts: