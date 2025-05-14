As you know, I’m a Democratic precinct chair. As of this year, so is my buddy Bill Kelly, who had been before that the head of Governmental Relations for Mayor Sylvester Turner. After long discussion and one too many “oh my God he did it again” situations, we have decided to take action on one of the more pressing matters that we face at this time.
Resolution Calling for the Banning of Ted Cruz at College Playoff Sporting Events
Whereas podcaster Ted Cruz has a well-known curse against college teams across the State of Texas whenever he is in attendance for playoff games;
Whereas the latest example being the April 2025 Men’s National Basketball Championship between the University of Houston and the University of Florida held in San Antonio; (1)
Whereas he was also in attendance at the January 2024 Sugar Bowl between the University of Texas and the University of Washington held in New Orleans; (2)
Whereas, he also was present at the 2019 Men’s Basketball National Championship between Texas Tech University and the University of Virginia; (3)
Whereas the overall combined record for college football teams for the Texas Longhorns, the Baylor Bears, and the Texas A&M Aggies with Ted Cruz in attendance is now 1-8. (4)
Whereas sports bettors are now 15-2 since 2017 when betting the money line against teams Ted Cruz shows up to support in person, where an individual would have profited $2,344 if they placed a $100 bet on each game; (5)
Whereas Cruz has also had an “in-person” problem when it came to serving his constituents during Winter Storm Uri as he flew to Cancun while leaving his dog Snowflake at this home; (6)
Therefore be it resolved that the Harris County Democratic Party – who proudly supports colleges across the State of Texas – will work with all partners to keep Ted Cruz away from attending college playoff sporting events in person. We further urge him to spend quality time with his dog Snowflake, or share a couch with JD Vance, or work on his basketball skills – or do anything other than attend a college playoff game in person. (7)
1 “’Cruz Curse’ adds another victim after epic collapse in National Championship” by Drew Bishop. “The SportingNews” April 7, 2025.
2 Mark Yzaguirre on Twitter
3 Ted Cruz on Twitter
4 “You could’ve made easy money using Ted Cruz and college football” by Jake Swearingen, Business Insider
January 2, 2024.
5 RedditCFB on Twitter
6 “Fact Check: Did Ted Cruz Leave His Dog Snowflake Home Alone During Trip to Cancun?” by Lauren Giella.
“Newsweek” February 19, 2021.
7 “Kimmel vs. Cruz – Blobfish Basketball Classic”
You’re welcome. Here’s the press release we have for this:
Harris County Democratic Party Resolution Call for an End to the Cruz Curse
(Houston) – Precinct Chairs and noted college sports fans Bill Kelly (Precinct #0001) and Charles Kuffner (Precinct #0003) have come together to author a resolution prohibiting podcaster Ted Cruz from attending college playoff games in person given his record of personal failure.
“The 9 scariest words for any college fan to hear are ‘I’m Ted Cruz and I’m coming to your game,’” said Kelly, an ardent supporter and alumni from the University of Houston. “Republicans, Democrats, and Independents – hell even fans from Lubbock to Houston – can all agree that when your college team is playing, Ted Cruz is the absolute last person you want to see.”
“Just check the math,” said Kuffner, who received his master’s degree from Rice University. “The Texas Longhorns, Baylor Bears, and Texas A&M Aggies are a combined 1-8 in football with Ted Cruz in attendance. The dude is poison.”
Kelly and Kuffner are joint authoring the resolution calling for all willing partners to keep Ted Cruz from attending college playoff games for Texas teams.
“We can’t ignore it anymore. We’ve got some great teams who could win it all if not for the Cruz curse. Despite our differences, we can all join together in calling for Ted Cruz to find something else to do when our teams are playing,” said Kelly.
Kuffner added, “NASA is looking at devastating Texas job cuts. Medical research at MD Anderson and the Texas Medical Center is being gutted. Tariffs are killing the Texas economy. We are beyond asking Ted Cruz to help. “Is it too much to ask that he just do us all a tiny favor and stay away? Is that too much to ask? I hear Cancun is nice this time of year.”
The resolution has been submitted to the county Resolutions Committee of the Harris County Democratic Party for review. If recommended by the Resolutions Committee, the resolution will then go before the County Executive Committee where it can be voted on by precinct chairs. Further information including a draft copy of the resolution can be found on Kuffner’s “Off the Kuff” blog at www.offthekuff.com
Be the change you want to see in the world, right? I feel pretty good that we can make this happen. And look, silliness aside, a little mockery is a good tool to have in your belt for when it is needed.
Mockery is good. I’m glad to see the Democratic Party in Harris County is preparing for next year.
Lina won because 47 was 45. Beto almost won because 47 was 45, but you guys can’t figure out that the MAGAs have been pushing their message for over a year. Plus, we have a DINO as mayor helping the MAGAs push their message.
Don’t expect 47 to be enough for you to pat yourselves on the back and say what a great job you did.
I don’t see anyone defending the Democrats who are judges in Harris County.
Dumb. Unfunny. Waste of time and resources. I thought you were better than this, Charles.
It’s good to see the Harris County Democratic party really address the issues that matter most to the constituents living in the County. Bravo. Time well spent.
SMH.
Chron.com has more:
https://www.chron.com/sports/article/harris-county-democrats-pursue-ted-cruz-sports-ban-20323516.php
High time this happens. Ted Cruz isn’t cursed. He is the curse.
Podcaster Ted needs to remain confined to his basement and hidden from real Americans. Not even going to go to the Zodiac place, but there has to be some collateral benefit to keeping him away from the rest of us.
Ted Cruz shows up, and your team plays like one of his tweets—confused, out of sync, and leaving you wondering what in the hell he’s ever accomplished.