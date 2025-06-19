Texas blog roundup for the week of June 16

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with the people of Los Angeles and against the rule of kings as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff notes the official entry of former Mayor Annise Parker and the potential entry of City Council member Letitia Plummer into the Harris County Judge’s race.

SocraticGadfly talked about fact vs fiction on David Hogg.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project offered a report about the successful Houston No Kings protest at City Hall.

===========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Texas Observer sums up the abortion rights landscape after the recent legislative session.

Your Local Epidemiologist is horrified by the decimation of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

The Barbed Wire explains why the Lege has invested in psychedelics.

Law Dork searches for the people Trump has had deported.

The San Antonio Report draws some lessons from the 2025 San Antonio elections.

Deceleration takes a closer look at protest activity around the country.

