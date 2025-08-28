Texas blog roundup for the week of August 25

The Texas Progressive Alliance now looks to California to finish the job with its new map as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff provides a pair of updates on the litigation over the current Congressional map.

SocraticGadfly offers thoughts on Hearst and the future of the Dallas Morning News (aka the Snooze), and somewhat on Texas major newspapers in general.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project noted Fox 26’s retraction of misleading story about Harris County Judge Cornelio & said how can we allow lawless Republicans define following the law?

====================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Franklin Strong is heartened to see some school boards resisting bad new education laws.

The Barbed Wire finds a path forward for journalism.

Margarita Velez, former district director for U.S. Sen. Phil Gramm, calls on us all to fight back against the Trump administration.

Your Local Epidemiologist reviews the current state of play for long COVID.

The Austin Chronicle ran a letter from several prominent Austin Dems urging Rep. Lloyd Doggett to pass the torch rather than engage in a nasty primary, a wish they were subsequently granted.

