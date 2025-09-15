Some uses of police overtime are more sensible than others

I have three things to say about this.

1. We could, perhaps, spend less on police presence for the various anti-Trump rallies that will continue to occur, as they by now have a pretty long history of being peaceful. Unless, of course, the point is to keep the protesters safe from violent counter-protesters. I do support that.

2. I don’t know what the mechanisms are for cities to get some form of reimbursement for the law enforcement and related expenses they incur when hosting a major event like the World Cup. I suppose all that is wrapped up in the bid the cities make for hosting them, and if they don’t cover that in some way it’s on them. That said, I have to think that the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority and any other committee involved in the planning and execution of this event should have some plan to at least defray these costs. A lot of rich folks are going to be paying a lot of money to watch these games. Make good use of that.

3. Whatever the case with the first two points, we really need to get our police overtime costs under control. We spend plenty on HPD to begin with, and we don’t have that kind of slack in the city budget.

UPDATE : From Jeremy Wallace:

Up: FIFA World Cup. With Dallas and Houston hosting a combined 16 matches in next year’s world soccer showcase, police in both communities are going to be pressed to their limits to provide security. But they won’t be completely on their own. Under a big spending bill passed by Congress this summer, there is a provision that will include $625 million for FIFA World Cup security costs around the nation. The White House has made clear the money is aimed at helping all 11 host cities in the U.S. cover police overtime and other security equipment for the World Cup. Reporter Matt DeGrood looked at how Houston has already been struggling with big police overtime costs for other events.

Good to know. Just as long as it’s not subject to “recission”.

