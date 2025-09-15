A pair of CD18 polls

I am just passing these along out of curiosity. Special election polling is very tricky since you just don’t know what the electorate will look like. These are internal campaign polls, which are always inherently suspect. Nobody is particularly visible in the campaign yet, at least not in the spaces I inhabit. Take the following with however much salt you deem appropriate.

From Rep. Jolanda Jones:

State Representative Jolanda Jones, the leading candidate in the November 4 special election to replace Congressman Sylvester Turner in Texas’ historic 18th Congressional District, released a new poll today that shows Jones in first place. The poll, conducted by BluePrint polling on Monday and Tuesday of this week, shows Jones with a solid lead, followed by Republican Maria Montiel: 25.3% Democrat Jolanda Jones 18.9% Republican Maria Montiel 13.9% Democrat Christian Menefee 9.7% Democrat Amanda Edwards 3.5% Democrat Isaiah Martin 2.0% Independent George Foreman IV 1.9% Someone else 24.9% Undecided Jones said: “No one will fight harder than I to stop Republicans from taking away our social security, our public schools, our health care, our constitutional rights, and more. I’ve proven I can stand up to Donald Trump, Greg Abbott, the FBI and the Texas Rangers. I am grateful that voters are seeing what it looks like when Democrats fight back.”

A copy of the polling memo is here. The email with this poll hit my inbox on Thursday. As noted, no comments from me on either of these.

From Christian Menefee:

A new poll conducted by Lake Research Polling shows Christian Menefee maintaining his position at the top of the field in the upcoming special election for Texas’s 18th Congressional District, tied for first place with Jolanda Jones at 22% each. This reinforces what multiple polls have consistently shown – Menefee remains a frontrunner in a competitive race that will be decided by which campaign can most effectively reach voters in the compressed special election timeline. “Our polling has consistently shown us ahead throughout this race, and it confirms that voters want a proven fighter with the experience to deliver results from day one,” said Menefee. “We know we have a winning message and incredible grassroots support across this district, along with endorsements from 17 different labor unions, along with groups like the Oak Forest Democrats, Greater Heights Democrats, Tejano Democrats, and the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus. What’s clear is that this special election will come down to which campaign can reach every voter in the next few weeks, and I’m committed to working as hard as possible to earn every vote.” The poll shows Menefee with a +29 point net favorability rating, leading all candidates and significantly outpacing Jones’s +22 point rating. When voters heard positive information about the leading candidates, Menefee took first place solidly outside the margin of error, demonstrating the power of his record standing up to Donald Trump, defending communities, and delivering results. Amanda Edwards polled at 15%, trailing both frontrunners outside the margin of error. “This poll confirms what we’ve known all along – when voters hear about our record, they know I’m the fighter they want in Congress,” Menefee added. “But I’m not taking any vote for granted. I’ll keep working every single day to reach as many voters as possible because that’s how we win this race and deliver for the people of this district.”

A copy of that poll’s memo is here. It reached me on Friday. I’m sure it won’t be the last poll I hear about.

