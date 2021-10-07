Interview with Greg Degeyter

There are two challengers running in HISD District VI, and today I present to you an interview with one of them, Greg Degeyter. Degeyter is an attorney who specializes in helping people get disability benefits, after having been a meteorlogist and working for the Environmental Protection Service; he made a career change after suffering an injury in an automobile crash. He has three children with special needs, which he credits as the catalyst to get more involved in politics. Here’s our interview:

(The other candidate in District VI is perennial candidate Kendall Baker. I did not reach out to him.)

PREVIOUSLY :

Sue Deigaard, District V

Anne Sung, District VII

Elizabeth Santos, District I

Janette Garza Lindner, District I

Matias Kopinsky, District I

Bridget Wade, District VII

Maria Benzon, District V

Dwight Jefferson, District VII

Mac Walker, District VII

Holly Maria Flynn Vilaseca, District VI

Myrna Guidry, District IX

Related Posts: