Interview with Joshua Rosales

Every election I get at least one late response or contact from a candidate that I had not interviewed. This year I got a reply to my email to Joshua Rosales after the interview I did with Myrna Guidry had run. Rosales is another PTO dad as a two-term President at Hobby Elementary Dual Language Academy who works in strategic planning, marketing and growth at a global law firm. Here’s what we talked about:

PREVIOUSLY :

Sue Deigaard, HISD District V

Anne Sung, HISD District VII

Elizabeth Santos, HISD District I

Janette Garza Lindner, HISD District I

Matias Kopinsky, HISD District I

Bridget Wade, HISD District VII

Maria Benzon, HISD District V

Dwight Jefferson, HISD District VII

Mac Walker, HISD District VII

Holly Maria Flynn Vilaseca, HISD District VI

Myrna Guidry, HISD District IX

Greg Degeyter, HISD District VI

Adriana Tamez, HCC District 3

Reagan Flowers, HCC District 4

Eva Loredo, HCC District 8

Jharrett Bryantt, HCC District 8

Related Posts: