Interview with Reagan Flowers

Dr. Reagan Flowers was appointed to the HCC Board of Trustees in District 4 following the election of Carolyn Evans-Shabazz to Houston City Council in 2019. Flowers is an educator and entrepreneur, the founder of C-STEM Teacher and Student Support Services, Inc., and Chief Knowledge Officer for Education Consulting Services, LLC, having previously been a science teacher at Yates High School. She ran for HCDE Trustee in 2012 and for HISD Trustee in District IV in 2019; I interviewed her for the former here. Here’s our interview:

PREVIOUSLY :

Sue Deigaard, HISD District V

Anne Sung, HISD District VII

Elizabeth Santos, HISD District I

Janette Garza Lindner, HISD District I

Matias Kopinsky, HISD District I

Bridget Wade, HISD District VII

Maria Benzon, HISD District V

Dwight Jefferson, HISD District VII

Mac Walker, HISD District VII

Holly Maria Flynn Vilaseca, HISD District VI

Myrna Guidry, HISD District IX

Greg Degeyter, HISD District VI

Adriana Tamez, HCC District 3

Related Posts: